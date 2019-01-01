Cover art by Ron Roland Read now

May 2019

The Natural World • Lions, Deer, Mustangs
Changing thought patterns

On Screen • ‘Bad Juju’
TV series for IGTV (Instagram TV), YouTube & Facebook

Publisher’s Notebook • Cultural Companies
You mean there’s a ‘New’ Mexico?

Getting Batty • Feeding the Bats
Planting food for pollinators

Dipping Into the Past • Reading the Rocks
Many theories, few answers

Native Roots • Echoing Ecosystems
Looking to the bigger picture

Look Down • World Turtle Day
The race is not always to the swift

Dinosaurs • Out of the Depths of Silence
Gordodon surfaces

Julie’s Joy • ALS Walk
Memory of friend inspires action