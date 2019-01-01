Desert Exposure June 2019 Cover Read now

June 2019

Get Quilting • Fiesta of Color
Workshops and sewing machines in Alamogordo

Back Stage • Theater Lessons
Making Pozole — behind the scenes at the Flickinger

Art Exposure • Arts Camp
Silver City workshop for young artists

Delicious Days • A Cherry of a Deal
High Rolls festival change in venue

Borderlines • Where Can They Go?
Asylum seekers in Deming

Human Condition • Processing People
Inside Las Cruces’ response to asylum seekers

Native Roots • Spring to Summer Blooms
Welcoming the change in season

South of the Border • Easter Adventure
Checking in with old friends

High Places • Box Canyon Dam
A short hike close to town