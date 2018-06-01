Highlights
Editor’s Notebook • Ubuntu
Looking for context
Arts Exposure • The Prado in Las Cruces
An exhibit of masterpieces visits New Mexico
The Roads Most Traveled
Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, Don Bartletti, shares experience documenting human migration
On the Shelf • Chatting About the Past
Author Lynda Sánchez shows and tells little-known aspects of storytelling, legends and information about some of our region’s heritage
Pfeiffer’s Journey
Paintings in new art show cover a full life — 80 plus years and two continents
Light Art Space • New Life in Old Building
Photographer, Karen Hymer, brings printmaking vision to Silver City
Deming Tales • Looking for Perfection
Deming Woman raises Arabian horses for love of the breed
Dropping in on the Past
Missile Range museum offers diverse history
Fallout
Photographer, Sim Chi Yin, documents WSMR history for Nobel Peace Center project