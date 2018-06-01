Highlights

Editor’s Notebook • Ubuntu

Looking for context

Arts Exposure • The Prado in Las Cruces

An exhibit of masterpieces visits New Mexico

The Roads Most Traveled

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, Don Bartletti, shares experience documenting human migration

On the Shelf • Chatting About the Past

Author Lynda Sánchez shows and tells little-known aspects of storytelling, legends and information about some of our region’s heritage

Pfeiffer’s Journey

Paintings in new art show cover a full life — 80 plus years and two continents

Light Art Space • New Life in Old Building

Photographer, Karen Hymer, brings printmaking vision to Silver City

Deming Tales • Looking for Perfection

Deming Woman raises Arabian horses for love of the breed

Dropping in on the Past

Missile Range museum offers diverse history

Fallout

Photographer, Sim Chi Yin, documents WSMR history for Nobel Peace Center project