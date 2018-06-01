ABOUT THE COVER: Ralph Bakshi loves the hills and distance as he creates images like this one in a little studio room near Silver City Read now

October 2018

Highlights

On the Press • Power and Light
Silver City business uses classic equipment to create contemporary cards

In the Air • Voices of the Valley
New women’s ensemble plans chamber music

Red Dot Goes into 20th Year
Talent, action and art spread over Silver City during the Weekend at the Galleries

South of the Border • The Two Faces of Juárez
They still fight bulls don’t they?

Writing Contest Winners
Paintings in new art show cover a full life — 80 plus years and two continents

Suborbital • Approaching the Tipping Point
14th ISPCS to focus on ‘next level’ of commercial space travel

Paths of the Ancients • Conference Steps Back in Time
Mogollon archaeology subject of studies

What’s Going on in October

Art Scene • Boundless Freedom
A little bit of crazy in Glencoe