Highlights

Editor’s Notebook • Standing like a Superhero

What would Batman do?

March Madness • On Screen, In Person

Cybill Shepherd, Pam Grier, RJ Witte coming to film fest

Raising Dad • The Shower Curtain Rod

Technology sometimes chooses people

Wild Horses • Running to Freedom

Concern for the nation’s living symbols of the west

South of the Border • Redemption

Two stories of victory over drugs

On Stage • Bringing Back a Classic

‘Children of a Lesser God’ back on Broadway