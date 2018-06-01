Desert Exposure's December 2018 cover featuring Nancy Frost Begin's new collage technique. Read now

December 2018

Highlights

Roaming Around • Desert Bighorn Sheep
Relocation efforts transport animals

The Chromatic Scale • Booming Business
Las Cruces has finally become a music town

Tumbleweeds • Ende’s Trail Never Ends
Lady Long Rider on the book-signing road

Borderlines • ‘Tis the Season
Mexicans mired in poverty

Tumbleweeds • From Germany With Love
Exchange students describe their impressions

Useful Research • Mosquito Results
Repellant research finds alternatives

High Places • A Quiet Place
Finding peace in Santa Fe forest

Holiday Traditions • Celebrations
Recipes, lists and trees