October 2017

Highlights

Editor’s Notebook • Words And Wisdom
A note about the changing world

Fluttering By • Monarch Aware
Focus on butterflies

Heritage • Segregation in Grant County
John sully started it all

Writing Contest • Prose and Poetry
The works of several winners in print

Starry Dome • Microscopium, the Microscope
Elusive system discovered

Publisher’s Notebook • Picking Up the Trash
We human beings are surely a mess

Talking Horses • Who’s the Boss?
Forget force, try knowledge

High Places • Mimbres River Trail
Well-hidden gem in the forest