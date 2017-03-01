March 2017

This Month’s Highlights
Arts Exposure • Arts Scene
Latest area arts happenings
On The Line • Marketing Artwork
Company uses T-shirts to
give local artists exposure
Border Ties • Cabalgata Binacional
Pancho Villa raid remembered with Columbus events
High Places •View from Camelback
An excursion to an Arizona mountain
by Gabrielle Teich
Film Fest •Industry Arrives in N.M.
Las Cruces International Film Fest kicks off March 8
Healing Ourselves • Living Without Poison
Atrazine, glyphosate found
dangerous by Athena Wolf
Table Talk • Caution
Reveling in Revel
by Lucy Whitmarsh
Living On Wheels • RVing for Rookies
The essential details to get going
by Sheila Sowder