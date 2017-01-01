Desert Exposure July 2017 Cover Read now

July 2017

Highlights

Editor’s Notebook • Thank a Hero
Journalism under attack by Elva K. Österreich

Tumbleweeds • Welcoming Cuba
What Jeff Berg did on his spring vacation

South of the Border • Death of Chago
Palomas families take care of each other

CLAY Matters • Mining Legacy Featured
Silver City festival highlight of the year

Saving for Winter • Keeping Herbs
Harvesting, storing, preserving for freshness

High Places • In the Sacramentos
Where on Earth is Cactus, NM?

Winging It • Field Guides, Mobile Apps
Discover your inner birder