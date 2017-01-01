Desert Exposure's August 2017 cover Read now

August 2017

Highlights

Editor’s Notebook • Towns in NM
Which town in New Mexico has the oddest name?

Conservation • Mimbres River Restoration
Big machinery moves in to save small, critical species

On the wall • Painting the problem away
Laurel Weathersbee creates watercolor wonder

Borderlines • Capturing the Past
Deming Museum holds delightful collections

It is Rocket Science!
2,000 rocketeers, family, friends, judges, sponsors and volunteers gather for the Spaceport America Cup

Cycles Of Life • Fr. Gabriel Rochelle
The Bicycle’s History in Six Hundred Words

High Places • Visiting a Volcano
Capulin Volcano National Monument

Living on Wheels
The Kindness of Strangers